Stories of the Week: October 6 through October 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice lifted a statewide burn ban, in effect because of drought conditions.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ended the recent statewide ban on all types of outdoor burning. This action comes… Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Lincoln High School was locked down on Wednesday as a precaution.

LOCK DOWN: Lincoln High School is currently on a precautionary lock down, according to the Harrison County Board of Education. Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced closures and delays for Interstate 79 and Interstate 68.

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a number closures and delays on I-79 and I-68 in Monongalia, Marion and Harrison counties beginning this week. Posted by WBOY 12News on Sunday, October 6, 2019

A West Virginia University student was injured after a fall at a fraternity house.

A WVU student is currently in critical condition following an accidental fall at a fraternity house on the university's campus last week, according to university officials. Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, October 7, 2019

West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on multiple charges in five counties.