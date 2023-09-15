CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A Buckhannon woman has been charged with delivery with death following a fentanyl overdose.

Authorities recovered fentanyl and cocaine during a drug bust in Clarksburg that led to the arrests of two men.

The best employers in West Virginia, according to Forbes, includes WVU Medicine and West Virginia University.

Triplets from Uniontown have all earned the distinction of Eagle Scout from Scouts BSA.

A giant snake made from painted rocks has shown up at Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort.