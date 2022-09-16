CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice has signed an abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature.

West Virginia State Police confirmed that a 17-month-old boy drowned in a pond last weekend in Harrison County.

Following a gun retailer’s decision not to open in a location along University Avenue in Morgantown, Starbucks has announced it will open at the space.

A new natural gas power plant will open in Doddridge County, bringing jobs with it.

Law enforcement officers in West Virginia received training to help them better interact with people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.