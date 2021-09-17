Stories of the Week: September 12 through September 18

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice stated this week, in reference to COVID-19, that “this disease is all about the unvaccinated.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a statement about President Biden’s vaccine mandate plan.

Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella apologized to a woman and her children over a parking dispute, but he refused to offer an apology to her husband over the incident.

Law enforcement has made several drug-related arrests in the vicinity of Marvin’s Mountaintop in Preston County, where a music and arts festival is being held.

The latest winners have been announced in the ongoing “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.