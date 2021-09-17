Stories of the Week: September 12 through September 18

Stories Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Justice stated this week, in reference to COVID-19, that “this disease is all about the unvaccinated.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a statement about President Biden’s vaccine mandate plan.

Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella apologized to a woman and her children over a parking dispute, but he refused to offer an apology to her husband over the incident.

Law enforcement has made several drug-related arrests in the vicinity of Marvin’s Mountaintop in Preston County, where a music and arts festival is being held.

The latest winners have been announced in the ongoing “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories