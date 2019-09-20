Stories of the Week: September 15 through September 21

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Another veteran has been named as a potential victim in the ongoing investigation of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Antero Resources has idled a $300 million water treatment facility on the border of Doddridge and Ritchie counties.

Deputies arrested a man in Barbour County they said took methamphetamine to a home confinement check-in.

A vehicle chase in Taylor County led to one person being taken into custody, while another person is still at large.

A church has plans to move into the former Toys “Я” Us location in Bridgeport.