CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Authorities arrested an inmate who escaped from custody in Elkins after he was on the run for nearly a week.

A Randolph County man missing since January was featured on “Dateline: Missing in America.”

Lou Ortenzio, the executive director of the Clarksburg Mission, has announced his upcoming retirement.

West Virginia is dealing with a high school football referee shortage.

Jayenne Elementary School in Fairmont is one of three West Virginia schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.