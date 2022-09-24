CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A private school in Harrison County has implemented a policy to allow students to carry pocket knives.

A WWII-era ship docked in Charleston, more than 70 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy.

Tickets for flights are now available for purchase on the North Central West Virginia Airport’s newest airline partner, Contour Airlines.

A Sheetz location in Weston has closed for several months as it undergoes a remodel.

More than 20,000 Bobwhite Quail are being stocked across West Virginia in an attempt to restore the native bird’s population.