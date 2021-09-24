Stories of the Week: September 19 through September 25

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

WVU Medicine announced this week that nine of its hospitals are operating at a crisis-level standard of care due to a high number of COVID-19 patients.

A website called BodyNutrition ranked states based on their opposition to President Biden’s vaccine mandate plan, and West Virginia came in at number one.

A special grand jury in Marion County indicted two people in the death of a child in March 2021.

The Clarksburg Eat’n Park officially closed its doors on Sunday after being open for nearly 30 years.

The week four winners of the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery have been announced.