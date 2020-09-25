Stories of the Week: September 20 through September 26

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., shared his opinion that the Senate should not vote on a Supreme Court nominee prior to the November election.

Many West Virginia State Senators are objecting to a “Black Lives Matter” sticker being worn on West Virginia University football helmets.

West Virginia House of Delegates member Danielle Walker, D–51, asked Gov. Jim Justice to address issues related to a recent protest in Preston County.

Salem Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Todd has died due to complications from coronavirus.

Bars in Monongalia County have filed a lawsuit alleging violations of their civil rights during the coronavirus pandemic.