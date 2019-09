CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

One man was killed in a rollover accident in Monongalia County.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: Both westbound lanes of I-68 in Morgantown have been closed following a cement truck rollover, West Virginia 511. Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

One person was killed in a head-on collision in Taylor County.

FATAL COLLISION: One person is dead and one person had been flown to the hospital following a head-on collision… Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

An Elkins man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was 14 and fathering her child.

SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST: An Elkins man is in custody after West Virginia State Police received DNA test results from a child he fathered when the mother was underage. Posted by WBOY 12News on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

West Virginia has been ranked one of the worst states for teaching.

According to a WalletHub study, West Virginia was ranked as one of the worst states for teaching. Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, September 23, 2019

A climate change conference was held at the West Virginia University College of Law.