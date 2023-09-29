CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

A bald eagle is recovering after it was hit by a car in West Virginia.

West Virginia native Brad Paisley has released songs from his latest album on his social media channels.

The annual Preston County Buckwheat Festival has returned to Kingwood.

A Clarksburg pizza restaurant that closed down at the end of last year is now looking to reopen for business.

A Philip Barbour soccer player recently scored her 100th career goal.