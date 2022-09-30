CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

One person was injured Thursday in Harrison County in a vehicle accident involving a school bus.

Morgantown High School students held a walkout to protest a county policy that led to the banning of pride flags.

WVU Medicine Children’s has welcomed its first patients, following a ribbon cutting the previous weekend at the new children’s hospital.

A hurricane hunter from West Virginia was part of a team from NOAA that flew into Hurricane Ian.

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, freshwater jellyfish can be found in the state.