Stories of the Week: September 26 through October 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Some healthcare workers in Harrison County protested Wednesday evening against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Harrison County Schools has extended a mask mandate for schools for another 30 days.

Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella issued an apology this week after a recent dispute involving a parking issue.

A Morgantown couple won a sports car in the latest “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.

A new seafood restaurant has opened for business in Harrison County.

