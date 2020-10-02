Stories of the Week: September 27 through October 3

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.
New coronavirus cases have been confirmed at schools in Harrison County.
A contracted employee at Sundale Nursing Home in Monongalia County has tested positive for coronavirus.
No counties were in the red on the latest weekly school alert map.
Vito’s Pizza was recently named the best in West Virginia.
Dominion Energy has filed an application with the West Virginia Public Service Commission for an increase to its base rates for natural gas.