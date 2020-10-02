Stories of the Week: September 27 through October 3

Carl Shrader, medical director for the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown, said 16 residents and four staffers have tested have tested positive for the coronavirus in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday March 25, 2020. The nursing home with at least 20 coronavirus cases has become “ground zero” for the state’s growing virus caseload. (Ron Rittenhouse/Dominion Post via AP)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

New coronavirus cases have been confirmed at schools in Harrison County.

A contracted employee at Sundale Nursing Home in Monongalia County has tested positive for coronavirus.

No counties were in the red on the latest weekly school alert map.

Vito’s Pizza was recently named the best in West Virginia.

Dominion Energy has filed an application with the West Virginia Public Service Commission for an increase to its base rates for natural gas.