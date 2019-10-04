Stories of the Week: September 29 through October 5

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Two people face charges in Randolph County after a child was found wedged between a crib and a mattress.

Multiple Bridgeport businesses were damaged Thursday morning in a fire.

Two people face child neglect charges in Marion County after police said they found children living in squalor.

Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia because of ongoing drought conditions.

A woman pleaded guilty in Marion County to child neglect after deputies said a boy was emaciated and had multiple injuries, including to his genitals.