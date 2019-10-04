Stories of the Week: September 29 through October 5

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Two people face charges in Randolph County after a child was found wedged between a crib and a mattress.

CHILD NEGLECT ARRESTS: Two people are in custody in Elkins after deputies found evidence of child neglect after an 8-month-old child was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Multiple Bridgeport businesses were damaged Thursday morning in a fire.

Crews are continuing to fight a fire at Provence Market Cafe in Bridgeport.DETAILS HERE: https://www.wboy.com/top-stories/crews-respond-to-a-fire-at-provence-market-in-bridgeport-early-thursday-morning/

Two people face child neglect charges in Marion County after police said they found children living in squalor.

CHILD NEGLECT: Two Fairmont residents are charged with multiple counts of child neglect after police said they responded…

Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia because of ongoing drought conditions.

Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to a prolonged shortage of rainfall that has caused moderate drought conditions across much of the state.

A woman pleaded guilty in Marion County to child neglect after deputies said a boy was emaciated and had multiple injuries, including to his genitals.

GUILTY PLEA: A Marion County woman who deputies said caused a three-year-old boy to become emaciated and locked him in a room pleaded guilty to child neglect charges this week.

