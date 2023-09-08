CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Two men are dead following a road rage incident that led to a shooting and the suspect’s death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police arrested a man following a deadly stabbing incident in Barbour County.

WVU faculty members voted “no confidence” in president Gordon Gee at a meeting on Wednesday.

Monongalia County had two of its high schools ranked in the top three in the state by U.S. News & World Report.

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital will soon open an acute psychiatric unit dedicated to adolescents.