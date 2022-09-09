CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Authorities recovered human remains found by a hiker at Coopers Rock State Forest.

West Virginia University confirmed that a student has tested positive for monkeypox.

A gun shop that was set to open along University Avenue in Morgantown will no longer do so after terminating its lease agreement.

Sheetz has cut its diesel prices, through the end of September, in celebration of truck drivers.

Just weeks before the death of Queen Elizabeth, a student and Highland Dancer at Davis & Elkins College got the chance to perform for her.