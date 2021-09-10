Stories of the Week: September 5 through September 11

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

WVU Medicine employees held a meeting Thursday night about their opposition to a coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Gov. Jim Justice elected not to skip a scheduled COVID-19 briefing on Labor Day because he did not want to have a longer list of deaths to read over on Wednesday.

A Mount Clare man has been found competent to stand trial in the death of an infant.

Health experts offered their input on whether or not pregnant women should get a coronavirus vaccine.

Gov. Justice awarded prizes to the latest winners in the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.

