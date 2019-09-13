Stories of the Week: September 8 through September 14

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

Morgantown first responders honored their fallen colleagues who died at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Three first responders in the area honored their colleagues who died at the World Trade Center 18 years ago. Posted by WBOY 12News on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Women outnumber men in the WVU College of Law’s class of 2022.

West Virginia University made history when the College of Law, in existence since 1878, was one of the first law schools in the nation to admit female students. Posted by WBOY 12News on Friday, September 13, 2019

West Virginia has affirmed concealed carry reciprocity with eight other states.

CONCEALED CARRY: Pennsylvania will continue to recognize West Virginia concealed carry permits. Posted by WBOY 12News on Monday, September 9, 2019

A third family has come forward, claiming that a loved one died under suspicious circumstances at the Louis A. Johnson V.A. Medical Center in Clarksburg.

There is more troubling information concerning deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. A third family has come forward saying their loved one died under suspicious circumstances. Posted by WBOY 12News on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Grafton Police continue to search for a man involved in a robbery at a pharmacy.