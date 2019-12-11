Days
Storybook Forest held at Anna Jarvis Elementary

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Anna Jarvis Elementary’s PTO hosted the school’s second annual ‘Storybook Forest’.

Students at Anna Jarvis Elementary held a Christmas tree competition Tuesday night, as well as a concert for community members to come out and enjoy.

Each class was responsible for decorating their own, unique tree that was voted on at the event.

“Today was just about showing off their creativity skills, throughout the week they created Christmas trees in their classes and we decided to make it a friendly competition for them, just to have fun,” said Damien Newbraugh, event volunteer.

The Anna Jarvis Elementary School Choir also performed while children got their picture taken with Santa.

