“Student Artist Series” Halloween Coloring Contest winners

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winners of the 7th annual Halloween Coloring Contest have been announced.
First Lady Cathy Justice says she received 3,485 entries from 50 West Virginia counties for the seventh installment of “Student Artist Series”. This art program was started back in 2018 and was started to promote the importance of the arts in schools throughout West Virginia.
“I’m so thrilled with the response to our Halloween Coloring Contest. So many children participated and it’s wonderful seeing the skill and creativity of West Virginia’s young students,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.
Justice says each art project is designed to coordinate with special holidays and is made for specific grades so students of all ages can participate fairly.
This year’s Halloween Coloring Contest winners are:
- First Place: Ariella K., 2nd Grade, Ridgedale Elementary School
- Second Place: Agnes M., 2nd Grade, Inwood Primary School
- Third Place: Ara J., Kindergarten, Culloden Elementary School
- Fourth Place: Zayden C., 1st Grade, Pleasant Hill Elementary School
- Fifth Place: Rylen W., 2nd Grade, West Teays Elementary School
Honorable Mentions include:
- Ashdyn E., Monongah Elementary School, Kindergarten
- Carter M., Central City Elementary School, Kindergarten
- Gabriel C., Marsh Fork Elementary School, Kindergarten
- Lizzie H., Bridgeview Elementary School, Kindergarten
- Mateo S., Fairmont Catholic Grade School, Kindergarten
- Amelia R., Cheat Lake Elementary School, 1st Grade
- Cambrie P., Chesapeake Elementary School, 1st Grade
- Hannah W., Clear Fork District Elementary School, 1st Grade
- Maggie L., Jennings Randolph Elementary School, 1st Grade
- Maiken H., T.A. Lowery Elementary School, 1st Grade
- Catherine R., Cross Lanes Elementary School, 2nd Grade
- Daniel C., Hedgesville Elementary School, 2nd Grade
- Garrett L., Spring Mills Primary School, 2nd Grade
- Molly J., Williams PK-8, 2nd Grade
- Sarah H., Weirton Elementary School, 2nd Grade