UPDATE: Threats found to not be directed to Upshur County Schools

UPDATE (8/19/19 10:05 a.m.)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A joint press release has been issued by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and Upshur County schools provided more information on the potential threats that resulted in a two hour delay for schools in the county.

The release stated that school officials were notified at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday of a potential threat to the safety of Buckhannon-Upshur Schools and Bridgeport.

The release stated that after collaboration among Upshur County Schools, Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, Bridgeport Texas Police Department, Fusion Center and Homeland security, it was decided to call a two hour delay to allow time for further investigation and to ensure the safety and security of students and staff members.

Based on the IP address being tracked to Bridgeport, Texas instead of Bridgeport, West Virginia and BU Schools by the Fusion Center, law enforcement determined the threat was not directed to Upshur County Schools, according to the release. Therefore, the team determined it was safe to resume school.

“Our first priority is to keep our students and staff safe, providing a safe learning and working environment for them,” said Upshur County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus. “All threats are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, always erring on the side of safety. We are pleased with the quick response and collaboration among all of the agencies involved.”

UPDATE (8/19/19 9:12 a.m.)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – All Upshur County Schools began operating on a two hour delay schedule on Monday after threats were made on social media, according Upshur County Superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus.

Dr. Stankus said the decision for all schools within the county to operate on a two hour delay schedule was made to give law enforcement time to investigate threats that were made on social media. Dr. Lewis-Stankus said the investigation found no danger for students.

All students who were kept home today by their parents or guardians will receive an excused absence for the day, according to Dr. Lewis-Stankus.

Dr. Lewis-Stankus also said that the Upshur County Board of Education will be issuing a press release regarding this incident on Monday.

ORIGINAL (8/19/19 6:47 a.m.)

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, all Upshur County Schools are on a 2 hour delay on Monday, August 19.

An automated phone call alerted parents and guardians of the delay. Upshur County Schools also posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

Stay with 12 News for more information.