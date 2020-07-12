Summer movie series starts in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health and Mylan Park presented “Mon Health among the Mountains” on Saturday evening at the track in Mylan Park.

Families came out to watch “Sonic the Hedgehog”. Those who attended were required to wear a masks upon entry alongside of following social distancing guidelines.

Mylan Park stated this was their first time holding a movie night in the park.

“It was really work-shopped through Mylan Park and Mon Health getting together and identifying opportunities to get folks out of the house, be safe but be active this summer. And we thought no better than a summer movie series,” Mylan Park GM and Executive Director Keith Hernstrom explained.

Mon health next movie night will be on July 25, 2020 at the track in Mylan Park. The movie that will be featured is Lion King. The event is free and open to the public.

You can stay updated with upcoming movies on Mylan Park Facebook page.