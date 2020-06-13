Summer Send Off event gives students access to free reading material during off-school months

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education hosted a Summer Send Off event on Saturday to make sure that local students had enough to read while they weren’t in school.

Parents of students who are in grades K-12 were able to puck up a bag of five to six brand new, age appropriate books for their child. Some popular titles that were being given out included, “Goodnight Moon,” for younger readers and “The Book Thief,” for older students.

As the line moved, cars were directed to faculty that would then ask what grade their students were in. Faculty and volunteers were quickly able to then grab a pre-made bag of books and materials and deliver them to the cars.

Organizers explained that events like these are important for children to remember that just because they aren’t in school, doesn’t mean they have to stop reading.

“I believe that they are very appreciative,” Marion County BOE Superintendent Randall Farley described. “And we are so grateful that we get to do it for them by some grants and different things that we are the recipient of. It just makes us all happy, our students and us.”

Usually the event is a staple in the community that brings local artists, vendors, storytellers and fun events for everyone to enjoy. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, they were limited in what they could do.

More information for those who missed the event is available on the Marion County Board of Education’s website.