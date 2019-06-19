Summit Park Service District releases hydrant flushing schedule

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Summit Park Service District has issued their schedule for flushing fire hydrants throughout their service area.

In the release, the Summit Park Public Service District said the fire hydrant flushing would begin June 24 at 8 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. on June 27.

The daily hours will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and the Summit Park Public Service District said customers may experience periods without water, low water pressure, discolored or cloudy water.

Customers should alter their laundry schedules due to changes and cloudiness in the water, but the water will be safe for consumption, according to the release.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the district office at 304-623-5304.