Sundale hoping to use Present for Patients to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a tough year for residents at Sundale Nursing Home, and now they are looking to turn things around with the help of the spirit of giving.

The annual Presents for Patients will be just that opportunity for the public to help. Members of the public can “adopt” a specific resident and purchase items from his or her holiday wish list. There is also the option to donate items that are on many wishlists, according to a Sundale press release.

Things like stuffed animals, soft blankets, wall calendars, body wash, nightgowns and pajamas, socks, sweatsuits, Pittsburgh and Morgantown sports items, jigsaw puzzles, easy crafts and games, coloring books and crayons/pencils, and more.

Presents for Patients even has an Amazon site where the public can purchase items and have them directly shipped to Sundale.

For more information, interested parties are asked to please call the Activity Department at (304)599-0497 or email Diane Kisinger at dlkiss02@yahoo.com.