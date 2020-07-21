Survey reveals favorite female superheroes around the world

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Superheroines are starting to take the movie industry by storm.

2017’s “Wonder Woman” blew the door wide open for blockbuster superhero movies starring women, 2019 brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first woman-lead superhero film in “Captain Marvel” and the first all-women superhero team depicted in “Birds of Prey” earlier this year.

Go.Frontier conducted a survey of the world’s top rated female superheroes. The results of this survey found that Captain Marvel was the No. 1 favorite female superhero in the United States.

Here are some other interesting findings from the study:

Harley Quinn was a popular choice for 12 different Spanish-speaking countries, and Supergirl was the top choice for Brazil.

Captain Marvel came out on top as the No. 1 favorite female superhero in 83 countries.

Norway was the only country to vote for X-Men’s Storm and also awarded her the honor of being their favorite female superhero.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the postponement of two more women-lead superhero flicks, “Black Widow” and “Wonder Woman 1984” to a later date this year.

Even with these postponements, women-lead superhero movies are here to stay, with plans in place for “Captain Marvel 2” for a 2022 release date.