Susan B. Anthony List members rally to thank WV Senator for his support

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Pro-Life organization toured the state of West Virginia thanking Senator Joe Manchin for his support.

Members of the Susan B. Anthony List rallied outside Senator Joe Manchin’s office in Fairmont this afternoon. The National and State Pro-Life activists stated that Manchin is standing strong against doing away with the Filibuster.

They also explained that he is saving thousands of lives by not backing down against his beliefs about abortion and wanted to thank him for supporting more than 60% of West Virginians who are pro-life.

“The Biden-Kamala Harris administration is very pro-abortion,” explained VP of Government Affairs Marilyn Musgrave. “So this Filibuster is what is standing between the extreme abortion agenda being pushed through and yet, we have Joe Manchin courageous enough to stand up to his own party and say he’s going to do the right thing and I tell ya, people in West Virginia agree with him.”

The SBA List organization made stops in Charleston Friday morning and finished its tour in Wheeling in the afternoon.