Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Suspect in April shooting at Club Xotica pleads guilty

News
Posted: / Updated:

Fred Hudson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A man charged in a shooting incident that occurred April 20 at a gentleman’s club in Morgantown pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday.

Fred Hudson new_1556211301236.jpg.jpg
Fred Hudson

According to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, Fred Hudson, 26, of Morgantown entered three guilty pleas on Tuesday for felony charges.

He pleaded to two counts stemming from the shooting that occurred at Club Xotica, which were one count of unlawful assault and one count of wanton endangerment with a firearm, according to the prosecutor.

Hudson also pleaded guilty to a previous charge of being a prohibited person with a firearm, stemming from an incident in December 2018, the prosecutor said.

A date has been set for Hudson’s sentencing for Oct. 21 at 11a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories