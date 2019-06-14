Suspicious vehicle call leads to arrest of Salem man in Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A Harrison County man was arrested in West Union on a drug charge after troopers were called in to investigate a report of suspicious vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, June 12 troopers with the West Virginia State Police received a call of a suspicious vehicle occupied by three males driving back and forth on New York Avenue in West Union, according to the complaint. Troopers said they located the vehicle on Smithton Road crossing a bridge.

The vehicle pulled into a 7-Eleven, at which point troopers initiated a stop, according to the complaint. During the stop, troopers asked for assistance from the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit to assist in searching the vehicle, troopers said.

The K9 indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and a passenger in the read of the vehicle, Brandon Mayle, 31, of Salem, told troopers he had methamphetamine in a Crown Royal bag on the center arm rest in the back seat, according to the complaint.

Troopers found six individual bags of methamphetamine within the Crown Royal bag, as well as empty bags, a set of digital scales, butane lighter torch and a glass smoking device, trooper said.

Mayle is charged with possession with intent to deliver. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $5,012 bond.