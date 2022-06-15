PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–High and extreme heat can be dangerous to us and especially dangerous to our pets.

Hot temperatures can affect your furry best friend in many ways. When the temperature is above 80 degrees, dogs are more prone to overheat. Proper hydration and attention is the key for your dog to stay cool.

Carin Prescott, a local dog owner said she always keeps tabs on her dog.

“If ever it’s above 70, I don’t ever leave her in the car. I always make sure her pads don’t have sores on them from the heat and just kind of watch her to make sure she’s not getting overheated or suffering from the heat,” Prescott said.

Prescott added she checks the asphalt to see if it’s comfortable for her dog. She said if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.