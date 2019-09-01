Taylor County Adventure Club hold Tygart Lake triathlon

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Tygart Lake Marina had competitors come near and far as The Taylor County Adventure Club presented the Tygart Lake Paddle-Bike-Run Triathlon.

The triathlon involved a series of challenging activities, including a two mile kayak trip, 7.59 mile bike and 5K run.

“We believe that Tygart Lake and Grafton, Taylor County has a great opportunity to boost tourism in North Central West Virginia and it’s something that hasn’t been utilized a lot in the past. We believe if we build on it that we can turn Taylor County into one of the premiere destinations in West Virginia.” said Bryan Smith, director of Taylor County Adventure Club.

100% of the proceeds raised went back into the Taylor County Adventure Club to help bring more events to the area.