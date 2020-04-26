Taylor County changes food delivery system for students

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Public Schools is now offering drive-thru options for student meal pick ups.

Previously, school bus drivers made deliveries to each of the children’s afternoon bus stops. Now, to limit contact as much as possible, the board of education teamed up with Project Hope in Taylor County, to offer a drive-thru options at certain location.

“With social distancing, we thought this was a better way to keep more of our faculty, and the students and their families safer,” said Superintendent Christy Miller.

Each week food orders are delivered to the county on Monday and the drive-thru sites are open on Tuesday. From 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Students and families can pick up five days worth of breakfast and lunch and for the parents who work during the day, they can pick up meals at 5:00 p.m. from the Project Hope facility in Taylor county.

“We have seen such a positive response from the community since the switch, and its awesome how convenient it is for everyone, so everyone gets their meals and no one is left out,” Miller said.

When the county first implemented drive-thru pick up’s they had two locations, Taylor County Family Resource Network and Project Hope. Now, the have expanded and have a total of eight different sites parents can pick up their children’s food. Superintendent Miller said this is only possible because the selfless community members Grafton is made up of.

“We’re very appreciative of the support from the community in itself,” said Miller. “When people see a need or a call for volunteers, they just step right up, and come in.”

For more information about where sites are located, you can visit the Taylor County Schools website.