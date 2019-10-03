Taylor County elementary schools recognized for high GSA test scores

FLEMMINGTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Elementary schools are being recognized for performing in the top 10 percent on a statewide test.

An assembly was held at West Taylor Elementary School this morning to honor third and fourth grade students for their achievements on the West Virginia GSA test.

All the students were invited to participate in the celebration, to show up-and-coming students that success can be achieved through hard work and dedication.

“We want our students to realize that they, from now, that what they’re doing every day is important and that if we’re doing a good job every day that the rest just comes naturally, that it’s just the end reward, and we’re just so thankful for that,” teacher Amy Halstead.

West Taylor Elementary principal Jamison Fisher announced that after the assembly that all students would be treated to ice cream after lunch, much to their delight.