Taylor County hosts its 71st annual fair

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County hosted its 71 st annual fair Tuesday evening with the gates opening up at 5 p.m.

The mission of the fair is to assure the long-term viability of the fairgrounds, present an exceptional annual fair that celebrates the agricultural heritage and diversity of the county and provide year-round opportunities for facility usage. The 2019 Calico Queen Pageant was the start of the week-long events.

“It really is a place for family fun, and we’re excited that the schedule has changed some. It’s earlier than it has been and since the school year has been starting earlier. Last year, the first week of school was the first week of the fair and it really was a stressful time for the kids and the county. And so, school hasn’t started yet so we’re expecting a huge crowd of kids and parents here this week,” said Greg Cartwright, President of the Grafton Rotary Club.

There are plenty of family fun and entertainment being offered at the Taylor County Fair. The fair is a pay-one-price fair, just $10 per person, children under one are admitted free. All paid admission includes carnival rides, outdoor track events, live music, and ground entertainment. Scheduled events are updated daily on the fairground’s website.