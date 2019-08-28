Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Taylor County Magistrate resigns following supreme court investigation

News
Posted: / Updated:

Robert Bolton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Taylor County magistrate has resigned after being publicly admonished by the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission.

Robert Bolton, who has served as a magistrate in Taylor County since 2015, was accused of performing services as a private attorney and using court resources to do so, while he was supposed to be acting as a magistrate, according to court documents.

In March 2019, Circuit Judges Alan Moats and Shawn Nines reprimanded Bolton and told him to immediately stop those actions. Despite assuring the judges that he would stop the behavior, evidence showed that as late as May 2019, Bolton was still performing private work while on duty as a magistrate, according to the public admonishment.

Bolton’s resignation will take effect on October 15, 2019.

A replacement magistrate will be appointed to serve until the May 2020 election.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories