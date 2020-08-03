Taylor County man charged in Harrison County after officers find backpack containing drugs during traffic stop in reference to leaving scene of accident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Taylor County man has been charged in Harrison County after officers said they found a backpack with drugs and paraphernalia inside during a traffic stop in reference to a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident.

On July 31, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were dispatched to locate a gold Hyundai involved in “leaving the scene” of an accident near Black Run in Taylor County, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route to the scene, officers were informed that the vehicle had turned onto W.Va. Rt. 279 and pulled over near the I-79 northbound ramp, at which point officers made contact with the vehicle, officers said.

Travis Martin

The vehicle’s driver informed officers that “she was ran off the road in Taylor County by another vehicle and was headed to Sheetz to put air in her tire,” which was corroborated by the vehicle’s passenger, Travis Martin, 22, of Grafton, according to the complaint.

A K9 unit then arrived on scene and gave a positive indication for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, at which point officers began to search the Hyundai and found $1,780 in cash in the driver’s purse, as well as $250 in cash in the center console, officers said.

A further search of the Hyundai revealed a backpack in the truck which contained $2,250 in cash concealed in a sock, a CZP-09 9mm pistol with an eight-round magazine, a blue bag with 7.23 grams of methamphetamine and 1.14 grams of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Throughout the search, Martin “puked and was sweating profusely,” and the other passengers in the vehicle gave statements that the backpack belonged to Martin, officers said.

Martin has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.