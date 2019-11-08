Taylor County Middle School holds Veterans Day program

GRAFTON, W.Va.- Taylor County Middle School held its Veterans Day program on Friday afternoon.

The gym was filled with students, faculty members and veterans as students spoke about each branch of the military.

The crowd watched videos celebrating our troops and honoring their service.

Staff members said that they encourage students to remember the sacrifices our military has made.

“It can’t be taught, it’s got to be caught. So when we do things like this together it begins to fire up the next generation to see a sense of responsibility. And the school, it ought to happen there,” said school counselor Jerry Dooley.

This was one of several school programs held across north central West Virginia.