Taylor County reaches 110 positive COVID-19 cases

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department confirmed its 110th case of COVID-19.

The County Health Officer announced on Saturday, September 5, that the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department has confirmed Taylor County’s 110th positive case of coronavirus involving a Taylor County resident.

The resident, who is in their 20’s, is currently in isolation at their home.

This brings Taylor County to a total of 35 active cases. Taylor County had a total of 109 (34 active) cases in the DHHR report this morning.

An Epidemiological investigation to include contact tracing is currently underway.