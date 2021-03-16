Taylor County receives CARES grant funds to be used for new health facility

GRAFTON W.Va – The Taylor County Commission announced that they had received funding from the state for a new health facility.

During the Commission meeting on Tuesday, the board approved the $1.5 million from the CARES Act funding.

“This new facility will give us the ability to treat more people, test more people and just work in a modern facility with the equipment and everything we need to serve the people,” Taylor County Commissioner Orville G. Wright explained.

The grant will help replace a building that is more than 100 years old that the county has been trying to upgrade since 2018.

“Today, through and frankly as the result of this ongoing pandemic, we celebrate an opportunity to continue our service to the Taylor County and neighboring communities in a new, modern, efficient facility. We’ve downsized and reshaped the 2018 design to better reflect the core services we now offer – and with the added bonus now of creating a modest vaccination area for the future,

” Chuck Duckworth, GTCHD Board Member, Building Committee member said in a statement.

Health officials in the county have to work from remote sites at this time; however, with the construction of the new building, they will be able to provide better care for the community.

“It’s a great day for Taylor county for sure. $1.5 million, that should be quite a big chunk of change that the state has invested in Taylor county and we’re certainly appreciative of their efforts,” Taylor said.

The grant is just part of the more than $11 million that the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving to the state.