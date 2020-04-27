Taylor County Schools still planning graduation ceremony

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Many schools around the country have decided to go virtual for Spring 2020 Commencement but the Taylor County Board of Education remains positive that they will still be able to hold a graduation ceremony this spring.

Superintendent Christy Miller said she is optimistic that the COVID-19 restrictions will easeover the next few weeks and they will be able to hold their planned graduation. Miller said the cooperation and flexibility the seniors have shown through this pandemic is exactly why they deserve a day dedicated to them.

“Some of these students have been going to Taylor county schools since the beginning,” said Miller. “Its just such an important time for the seniors, and I want to see them be rewarded for their hard work.”

The board of education has come up with several ideas to properly celebrate those seniors if an in-person ceremony is not possible but the administration, educators, staff, and students are not ready to give up hope.

“This all has been tremendously hard, particularly because the situation we were all thrust into in March. We owe it to them, to hold out all possible hope that we are going to be able to honor them in the way, that they really deserve,” said Miller.

Grafton High School’s scheduled graduation is on Tuesday, May 26th, the day following Memorial Day. Superintendent Miller said, either way the seniors will still be recognized.