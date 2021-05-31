154th annual Memorial Day Parade held in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The 154th annual West Virginia Memorial Day Parade took place on Monday, after last year’s was unable to take place with COVID-19 restrictions. Many people gathered all around the parade route to watch, which included marching bands, schools, horses and others.

A marching band performs in the parade

The parade was given the final go-ahead on May 3, that they can continue with their plans, which gave the committee 28 days to get everything together. Members of the community and veterans said they were excited to see the parade back in action.

“It means a lot also to the families and also to the ones that have served. And it really means a lot. It’s heart-touching, it really is,” said Gary Devart, Flemington resident and Vietnam Army Veteran.

Many families and kids were excited to have a sense of normalcy back to the city of Grafton.