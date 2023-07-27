GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Everyone in the community can come together for some summer fun with this year’s annual Taylor County Fair. It began on July 26 and will run till Saturday, July 29.

Admission is $10 for everyone ages three and up, and that includes rides.

This annual agriculture fair will have amusement rides, food vendors, dunk tanks, competitions and much more for the public all weekend long.

Families from the community will show off their animals in the Junior Livestock Barn, for anyone to stop by.

Starting Wednesday at 4 p.m., the Taylor County Idol singing competition will start. All proceeds will go to the Grafton High School Entertainers.

On Thursday, there will be a track obstacle course for ATV, UTV, and dirt bike vehicles for those who signed up.

From Wednesday to Friday, the gates will open at 5 p.m., and Saturday at noon.

For more information about the schedule, you can go to the Taylor County Fair’s Facebook here.