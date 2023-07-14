GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be lane closures in Grafton on Saturday for the 3 Bridges 5K race.

The 3 Bridge Loop Race made a Facebook post that the Grafton Police Department shared on its Facebook page, which outlines the closures.

For the race’s duration—approximately 8:30 a.m. until approximately 10 a.m.—there will be a double-lane closure on Yates Avenue from Rose Street to the intersection of Yates Avenue and Beech Street by the Exxon, according to the post.

The right-hand lane of the whole loop route will be closed, which the post said will make left-hand turns inaccessible. The closure will be lifted as racers clear the area, except for the double lane closure on Yates Avenue, according to the post.

Click here to see a map of the 5K route.