GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Around 700 people came out to place 6,300 wreaths at the West Virginia National Cemetery Saturday for Wreaths Across America Day.

After its establishment in 2007, Wreaths Across America has laid tens of thousands of wreaths, and inspired families to build traditions around it. Kathie Staten, who has been participating for years, was first inspired by her father.

“I started doing it with my dad years ago, ‘cause he was Commander of American Legion in Elkins and he started at the little Arlington Cemetery in Elkins and I’ve always come to this cemetery and continue to honor him,” Staten said. “My father passed away about six years ago and this is just a tradition that I keep on, and I actually bring his name tag and his American Legion coin with me every year. He does it with me every year.”

According to West Virginia National Cemetery and Grafton National Cemetery Location Coordinator Cliff VanGilder, one of the main goals is to teach and inspire the younger generation.

“We want to teach our younger generation, we want the schools, all the schools to be a part of this,” VanGilder said. “We want to see the surrounding counties come out here because all these people in here, that are laid in here paid the ultimate sacrifice. They’ve all fought for our freedoms that we have today, without them we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today.”

Some students drove as far as four hours away to join the ceremony.

Anna Eagle, a member of the Child and Youth Program for the National Guard, was there for her second year of laying wreaths with her program.

“My mom and my dad and my step-dad have all been a part of the military,” Eagle said. “My mom’s in the army, my dad’s in the army, my step dad was a marine, and just really important for me and I also have probably a couple of relatives here, we were actually looking for the graves.”

The wreaths will be on gravestones until they are picked up on Jan. 20, Wreaths Clean Up Day. The plan, according to VanGilder, is to place them in Tygart Lake as part of fish habitats.

VanGilder added that the community is welcome to sponsor wreaths throughout the whole year here.