A local Health Department starts mobile vaccine clinic

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton-Taylor Health Department moved its mobile vaccine clinic to the Auto Zone parking lot to vaccinate those who have not received the vaccine.

Administrator Boyd Vanhorn said they have gone through several different phases to distribute the Pfizer vaccine.

“We moved into a mobile community phase where we’re going out into the locations in the county using alternate places and times to make it more convenient for the people,” explained Vanhorn.

Vanhorn said they chose North Pike Street because it is one of the busiest locations in the county.

“We wanted to be in the heart of the activity to make the vaccine as available as to as many people as we could,” explained Vanhorn.

The Health Department has a portable system that can keep the vaccine at its proper temperatures to be operational anywhere in the county.

Vanhorn stated the next piece of the mission is too mobile at community activities or events.

The Grafton-Taylor Health Department will continue to do the mobile covid vaccine over the course of the next four weeks.

“We want the people in Taylor County to know were available,” said Vanhorn. “We work hard to make ourselves available to be convenient and above all don’t hesitate to vaccinate.”