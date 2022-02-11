GRAFTON, W.Va. – On Thursday, a code red alert was issued at Grafton High School in Taylor County for the safety of students and staff.

Grafton High School sign (WBOY Image)

Superintendent Christy Miller said the school got a call saying there was an armed gunman outside the building prompting the alert. The school immediately went into lock down. The Grafton Police Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to Grafton High School around 1 p.m.

Upon investigation police found no active threat and the lock down was lifted.

Miller said in her four years of being the Taylor County Schools Superintendent they have never had a situation at this level before. However, even though no threat was found the staff, students and officers were prepared for the situation.

“It worked from the phone call that came in, went straight to administration, went straight to law enforcement and then the phone tree that is established started working,” Miller said about the schools crisis plan.

Entrance of Grafton High School (WBOY Image)

From the phone tree Miller got a call and was briefed on the situation, she then called the assistant superintendent and the school’s safety director, prompting everyone to spring into action.

“I cannot say enough about how our teachers supported our students in Grafton High School making sure that they maintained a sense of calm with them as best they could because they didn’t know really what was going on,” Miller said.

She also praised the officers for their quick response and said the school administrators were “phenomenal” for “making sure that staff and students remained safe at all times.”

Grafton Police car outside of GHS the day after armed gunman threat (WBOY Image)

Miller is proud of the action that was taken and said they learned valuable lessons in yesterday’s lock down.

“Did we have the appropriate personnel in command centers? Did we have them stationed in the correct places? Was our communication tree effective? Did we make sure everyone understood what we could share with them in that time?” Miller said about things to improve on if a future code red alert happens again. “So, I think communication is something that we’re all going to be looking at as well as command centers and who should be there and what kind of information should be coming from those command centers.”

Students at Grafton High School are being offered support if they need help coping with the situation.

The phone call that was made to the school is being investigated by the West Virginia Fusion Center.

“They have the ability to then also work with the FBI to see if they can then find out exactly where this call may have come from,” Miller said.