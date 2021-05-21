Adventure Lake opens Saturday

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Something new and inflatable is coming to the Mountain State as Tygart Lake State Park unveils a new attraction.

Adventure Lake opens to the public Saturday and has 25 slides and inflatables – like the blob, mom floats, rockers, a climbing wall, bear and octopus, as well as an obstacle course for kids of all ages to enjoy.

The new water park is a partnership between ACE Adventure Resorts and the State Park system who wants to make sure that every West Virginian can come and enjoy a day at the lake.

“It allows people and families to come here. If you cannot afford a boat and you want to participate and come to a lake, we have a really nice beach and lounge chairs to relax on and get a cold beverage. Just enjoy the lake like everyone else does on an affordable budget,” says Paul Buechler, the CEO of Pipestem Adventures.

The park will be open every day this Summer through Labor Day.

Buechler recommends reserving tickets in advance online due to capacity regulations, but walk-ins will be accepted if capacity allows.

Tickets may also be purchased over the phone by calling the West Virginia State Park system at 1-833-WV-PARKS.