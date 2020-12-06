American Bikers Aimed Towards Education hosts first Taylor County Toy Run

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. – American Bikers Aimed Towards Education (ABATE) held its first Taylor County toy run to help children have a joyous holiday today at the middle school.

The group encouraged all Bikers and motorist to join in on the toy run where they would stop at the Christmas tree on Main Street. Taylor County Community Action will collect the toys from the run and distribute them to the kids in need.

“We feel that this year is big to try and help out because of COVID and people are out of work. So, we want to do everything we can to help our community,” said Lanty Hammons, West Virginia Director of American Bikers Aimed Towards Education.

Many of the bikers said they want to lift up the kids in need for the holiday season while doing everything they can to help them out.

“Taylor County doesn’t really have a good bike run. And I know Harrison County has got 300 some bikes, and we want to get something started like that and run for the next 50 years. Do it every year and help out Taylor County,” said Hammons. “Taylor County is a small county; we don’t have a lot of money in Taylor County. So, the children of Taylor County need help.”

Anyone who wants to send donations to help purchase toys and supplies the kids may need can do so by mail at:

ABATE of West Virginia

P.O. Box 213

Grafton, WV 26354