GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the last two decades, people have found different ways to pay homage and honor those who have lost their lives in the terroristic attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

Sept. 11 is now commonly recognized as National Day of Service and Remembrance, and this year, West Virginia University’s AmeriCorps collaborative sector traveled to the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton to scrub headstones and help clean up gravesites.

“AmeriCorps is a federal agency for national service and volunteerism, so this ties together because, not just Americans, AmeriCorps too but to volunteering and finding any way that we can give back and make our community stronger and better together,” said Brair Williams, AmeriCorps Vista leader for WVU’s Center of Community Engagement.

Around 10:00 a.m., 20 volunteers began scrubbing marble headstones to return them to their original white and pulling weeds that clustered around the writing. The group then worked their way as far as possible throughout the cemetery, ending around 2:00 p.m.

Though not all volunteers were affiliated with WVU, AmeriCorps or the West Virginia National Cemetery itself, they were all united under one significant reason.

“We feel that even though somebody is gone, they’re not forgotten, and this is one way for us to give back to that promise that we will always remember the service members that have come before us,” said Jeffrey Shears, certifying official for WVU’s CVMF organization.

Williams continued, “It’s a day of remembrance. I know, for myself, I remember what happened that day and where I was, what classroom I was in. It’s something that we can never forget, and we need to find any way that we can come together and pay tribute.”

WVU’s AmeriCorps collaborative has plenty more upcoming volunteer opportunities that you can get involved in without being affiliated with West Virginia University through iServe and the Center for Community Engagement website.